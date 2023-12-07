TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Thursday for multiple charges, including using stolen valor, in a Tyler court.

Derek Hamm, 39, pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hamm’s sentence was the largest ever imposed in relation to a fraud scheme involving the Stolen Valor Act. The act was passed in 2013 and makes it illegal to fraudulently wear medals, embellish rank or make false claims of military service to obtain money, employment, property or other tangible benefit.

Officials said, as part of his sentence, Hamm agreed to pay restitution of at least $2.3 million and “forfeiture of the proceeds of his criminal conduct, including jewelry, automobiles, and cash proceeds in the amount of $1,675,000.”

“The defendant invented a successful and noble persona to disguise his failed business and dishonest intentions in order to steal millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors. In addition to pretending to be an American hero, he was found to be in possession of dozens of firearms which was prohibited due to his criminal background. Mr. Hamm could not stop breaking the law,” Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough said. “I am proud that we can work with our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office to uphold the Stolen Valor Act and ensure that courageous attribution stays with our nation’s bravest defenders.”

According to a release, Hamm invented a persona of being a wealthy and successful war hero, and claimed to be a former member of the Army Special Forces who had served multiple tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

“Hamm also represented that he was related to Harold Hamm, the billionaire oilman in Oklahoma, which he claimed gave him access to financial resources and oil industry expertise,” a release said. “Through this larger-than-life persona, Hamm created an extensive network of friends who introduced him to potential investors. Those investors believed Hamm’s claims and invested in what they expected to be worthwhile ventures spearheaded by a trustworthy and capable entrepreneur.”

Officials said in reality, Hamm spent investors’ funds within hours on himself and his family including:

Expensive jewelry

Vehicles

Vacations to expensive resorts on private charter planes

Hamm was convicted for felony theft of property in Smith County in 2020, and according to officials, would use an “arsenal of weapons and his trained war hero persona” to scare investors from pressing him on his failed investments.

“Through its investigation, the government learned that this was not the first time that Hamm had used stolen valor for his own personal benefit,” officials said. “In 2020, Hamm presented falsified military records to a Smith County, Texas District Court, which he successfully leveraged into a more lenient sentence. Hamm had used those same false documents to obtain Bronze Star license plates from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.”

Anyone who has been a victim of Hamm is asked to call the FBI at 903-594-3503. Hamm is also known as D. Wayne Hamm II, Wayne Hamm, D. Wayne H., DW Hamm and RD Hamm.