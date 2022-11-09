TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An 18-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a Smith County court on Nov. 2.

Jaqualin Humphrey turned himself in to authorities in March after the Tyler Police Department announced the shooting and publicly named him as a suspect.

The shooting took place in the area of North Ross Street and West Bow Street in Tyler on Saturday, March 12. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area and at the same time, they also received a call about two 13-year-old girls who were each shot one time, according to authorities.

Police say it was determined that the girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot. Following the shooting, they were reported to be in stable condition.