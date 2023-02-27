TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to accident involving death and intoxicated manslaughter in an April 2022 crash that killed a local teenager.

Justin Pierce, 30, also pleaded guilty to assault of a peace officer for an incident that happened in April 2021 where he was also arrested for public intoxication.

According to a DPS report, Pierce was driving down Highway 64 near Tyler when he struck 18-year-old Marissa July-McCuin, of Tyler, who was attempting to cross the road.

July-McCuin was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. According to the DPS report, Pierce had left the scene of the crash but was later taken into custody.

Pierce was booked into Smith County Jail the day of the crash, and remained in custody during the duration of his case.