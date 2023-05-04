TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man to five years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a 2021 fatal wreck on Loop 323.

Jose Esparza, 25, was initially arrested in November 2021 after a high-speed, three-car crash in front of Mercado’s.

According to his arrest warrant, Esparza was driving in a black Corvette westbound on the road when he struck the back of a truck “at a high rate of speed.” The Corvette’s computer showed he was driving at 113 mph when the brakes were slammed.

Esparza had minor injuries, but his passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition and died two days later.

The warrant said Esparza was not intoxicated at the time of the wreck, and the Corvette “was almost unrecognizable due to the severity of the damage.”

Esparza was indicted for manslaughter in April 2022, and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge on Wednesday.