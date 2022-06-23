TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

52-year-old Reginald M. Wickware was sentenced by a Smith County jury after only 15 minutes of deliberations.

Smith County prosecutors Noah Coltman and Elizabeth Anderson presented evidence to the jury that Wickware sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in October 2019.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury also heard evidence that Wickware had 21 previous criminal convictions since the late 1980s. In total, prosecutors said Wickware had nine prior felony convictions and an additional 12 misdemeanor convictions.