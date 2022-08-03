TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony assault family violence.

Richard Wilson, 48, was arrested after the Smith County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on August 25, 2020, and prosecutors called witnesses who detailed facts surrounding the assault to the jury, according to the district attorney.

“Evidence also proved Wilson’s extensive and violent criminal history, which included previous convictions for both attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” the district attorney said.

Wilson’s prior convictions increased his punishment range to 25 years to life in prison, and after deliberations the jury sentenced him to life in prison.