TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 56-year-old convicted felon and registered sex offender was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for driving while intoxicated third or more.

Michael McKenney, 56 of Tyler, was initially arrested in March 2021 for driving while intoxicated by Smith County deputies, and his charge was enhanced to felony DWI due to his prior convictions, according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

“Due to his prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, sexual assault of a

child and failure to register as a sex offender,” the district attorney’s office said in a release. “His case was enhanced to a minimum of 25 years in prison to a maximum of life in prison.”

McKenney pleaded not guilty in this case, and his jury trial began on Tuesday where officials said witnesses from the sheriff’s office introduced evidence of McKenney’s blood alcohol level of over twice the legal limit.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to life in prison.