TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

Prosecutors presented evidence in court that Rainer Wiseman, 57, sexually abused a 13-year-old several times over the span of six months.

According to a release, the victim testified against Wiseman along with witnesses from the Tyler Police Department.

The jury was also told that Wiseman had only recently been released after serving a 25-year prison sentence for a sexual assault conviction in another state.

“We appreciate the hard work of the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Children’s

Advocacy Center. Both agencies are instrumental in protecting our community from predators like Rainer Wiseman and in bringing justice to victims,” said District Attorney Jacob Putman.