TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said was wanted last week turned himself in to Longview Police on Monday, officials said.

Cedric Taylor, 38, was wanted for online solicitation of “inappropriate pictures” of an 11-year-old girl, and was believed to have possibly moved to Longview with his girlfriend.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Taylor turned himself in to Longview Police after watching the news and seeing that authorities were looking for him. He was later transported to Smith County Jail.