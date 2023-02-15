TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted for criminal mischief by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office after he allegedly set a woman’s property on fire.

Officials described Christopher Feemster, 35 of Tyler, as 5’6″ and about 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Feemster lives at 9881 County Road 274, the fire marshal’s office said on Wednesday, and is possibly living in the woods behind his home.

“Feemster is currently out on bond for an evading charge, is known to flee from police and has previous arrests for assault,” officials said.

According to his warrant, on Aug. 13 fire officials were called to a home where a woman, who identified Feemster as her “ex-lover”, reported he had set her personal items on fire. The warrant said it was reported he set the items on fire behind her home in a burn barrel and in a separate pile on the ground.

“[She] stated Mr. Feemster sent her pictures of her personal items on fire directly to her from his personal Facebook account,” the warrant said. “The pictures showed the items actively burning.”

The woman allegedly reported to officials that when Feemster learned she was in a new relationship “he became angry” and sent her a Facebook message that said “Just wait and see” which she told officials she understood as a threat from Feemster.

The warrant said the woman reported to not have seen Feemster for two weeks, “however he will message her telling her he is camped out behind her house.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth at 903-566-6600 or bwedgeworth@smith-county.com.