TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested over the weekend after an 8-month long search related to a child injury case where he is alleged to have hit his infant son.

Lasabien Ford, 26, was arrested on Saturday after Tyler Police said they were called to the Pinnacle at North Chase apartments in Tyler on an assault call.

Officials said officers found a woman who said she had been assaulted and choked by Ford, and police said she had injuries that matched her statement. According to police, when they spoke with Ford he initially lied about his name.

Officials with Tyler Police said once they realized his name was Lasabien Ford and had active warrants related to a separate assault charge, they attempted to arrest him. Ford then allegedly ran from police until he eventually fell and they were able to catch him.

Police said Ford kicked an officer in the hand causing injury, and later attempted to get out of his handcuffs and escape the police car. Ford also reportedly had pills on him, and possession charges were added in addition to others related to his multiple attempts to flee.

In May, Tyler Police announced they were searching for Ford, and that he had an open warrant for his arrest.

According to his arrest warrant, Ford allegedly held down the infant’s mother on his bed while she was holding the child after she came to pick him up from Ford watching him.

“[She] bit his finger and tried fighting him off by kicking him,” the arrest warrant said. “Lasabien continued to swing at her and struck [the child] in the head with his fist.”

The child’s mother told police in April that after she was able to escape, her son began having seizures and took him to the ER where a skull fracture was discovered and the infant was later transferred to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for further treatment.

Ford’s bond was set at $750,000 for the injury to a child charge, and a combined $920,000 for charges related to his arrest making Ford’s bond a total of $1.67 million.