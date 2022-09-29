TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for online solicitation of a minor.

Officials said on July 8, Cedric “Bubba” Taylor, 38 of Tyler, solicited inappropriate pictures from an 11-year-old girl and is wanted for questioning in a case.

Taylor has black hair, brown eyes and his last known address is 13573 Valley View Dr., and officials said he has possibly moved to Longview with his girlfriend.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Aaron Hinton at 903-566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com.