TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon and is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

Officials said Kendrick Bell, 27, is wanted for questioning in a case and is a suspect in an Oct. 8 shooting where he allegedly shot someone by “firing several rounds into the victim’s car where he was seated.”

Bell’s car has been recovered and officials said it is unknown what he is driving now.

“He is to be considered armed and very dangerous,” officials said.

Bell is 5’7″ and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Aaron Hinton at 903-566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com