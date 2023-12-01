TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Mayor Don Warren put out a plea on Facebook in an attempt to bring a country music legend back to the Rose City for a performance.

Dolly Parton came to Tyler in February 1972 where she took the stage at the Mayfair Building with the late Porter Waggoner. The city is in the process of restoring the historic building, which was originally built in 1927.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Don Warren is seen wearing a t-shirt with Dolly Parton on it standing in front of the historic Mayfair building. The post asks for Dolly’s return, using her song titles to drive the point home.

“It would be a ‘Better Day’ if you were there too,” according to the post from the city. “It’s ‘A Gamble Either Way,’ but it wouldn’t be a party without your ‘Coat of Many Colors.’ Now, ‘Just Between You and Me,’ the Mayfair Building holds many ‘Sacred Memories’ that you’re a part of, so we hope you’ll be in touch, and we can say ‘Here You Come Again’ to Tyler, Texas.”

In its prime, the Mayfair Building featured a host of famous names, including Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

“We want you in Tyler, Texas to come play a song, two, three– however many you want to do,” Warren said. “We know this is a long shot, but we’re going to give it a try. We’re Tyler, Texas. We dream big, we think big and we want you here. You’re a legend. Have your people call our people.”

