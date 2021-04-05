Tyler Mayor Don Warren declares April Sexual Assault Awareness Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On April 5, Tyler Mayor Don Warren declared the month of April Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The East Texas Crisis Center held a bi-annual Hope Awards Ceremony at the Tyler Public Library at 10 a.m.

Awards were given to citizens and businesses that the city and East Texas Crisis center felt went above and beyond as volunteers and professionals to help survivors of sexual violence.

There were two recipients: Kim Allen, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis and a Smith County Assistant Attorney accepted an award on behalf of Fei Shelton.

The event also had guest speaker Hannah Felts, a SANE Nurse at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Hope Awards will be held twice a year, once during Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month in April and once in Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The East Texas Crisis Center has acknowledged Sexual Assault Awareness Month as goal to increased awareness in the community about the nature and prevalence of sexual violence.

2 out 5 women and 1 in 5 men in Texas have been sexually assaulted at least once in their life, according to a release from the East Texas Crisis Center.

In addition to the Hope Awards, other events that will be held throughout the month of April include: