Tyler Mayor Don Warren recognizes KETK for winter storm coverage

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Mayor Don Warren paid a visit to the KETK studios Tuesday morning.

He made the trip to recognize our newsroom for outstanding winter storm coverage.

Warren presented the Rose Award to our news team.

KETK was one of approximately 30 organizations in Tyler to receive this recognition.

“What happened through that week was people came together all over the community. It was people helping people. What you guys did was help communicate the factual message that really helped people realize that it’s going to be okay,” said Mayor Warren.

City staff said this award is meant to celebrate those who went above and beyond by providing warming centers and crucial updates during the sub-zero temperatures.

“The city of Tyler wanted to acknowledge all the partners that communicated with us during the storm to better serve our community. Although we cannot recognize everyone, we would like to thank all those that stepped up to help their neighbors,” the city wrote.

KETK would like to thank the mayor and the city of Tyler for this honor.

This was truly a team effort like no other.