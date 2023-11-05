TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said that one person was found dead after a mobile home in the 11100 block of Spur 248 caught fire on Sunday.

Officials said that a call reported the fire around 2:45 a.m. and the Chapel Hill VFD, Jackson Heights VFD, Whitehouse VFD, Smith County Emergency Services District 2, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.

When the first crews arrived the home was reportedly fully involved in the fire. Firefighters began to suppress the fire and conduct search and rescue operations inside the home.

One person was found dead inside the home, according to a press release. Their identity will be released when officials can identify them and notify their next of kin.

According to the fire marshal’s office, no one else was injured and the home was a total loss. The ATF and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire but no foul play is suspected so far.