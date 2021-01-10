Tyler Morning Telegraph acknowledges error, launches investigation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Morning Telegraph has apologized for posting incorrect information in a cutline it published involving the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The newspaper ran a photograph on Friday from the Associated Press showing people scaling a wall to gain entry into the Capitol. The cutline identified these people as members of Antifa, a protest group that opposes some elements of conservative politics, instead of being supporters of President Donald Trump.

Hey @Tylerpaper you might want to check your photo captions.



HT @mzMichGarcia pic.twitter.com/iQb6kP12uE — Jason Abbruzzese (@JasonAbbruzzese) January 8, 2021

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol shortly after the president repeated claims that he had lost the election because of voter fraud and urged them to take action.

On the front page of the Saturday print edition of the newspaper was a Page 1 correction acknowledging the error. The newspaper also acknowledged the error on its digital platforms.

“This was inserted by one person and does not represent the views or opinions of the Tyler Morning Telegraph,” the correction said. “The error has been corrected in every place that we can correct it and we will run a correction in print.”

The newspaper also addressed what happened in an editorial on Sunday.

“If you have not heard it yet, we made a mistake. It was a big one. It was not the first time we have made a mistake and unfortunately it will probably not be the last time either,” the editorial said.

“We printed five extra words in a caption of a photo in Friday’s Tyler Morning Telegraph. The photo was of supporters of President Donald Trump climbing the west wall of the U.S. Capitol. We inserted the words ‘Members of antifa dressed as’ at the beginning of the caption, which completely changed the caption’s meaning.

“I can assure you that there is no one more concerned about this error than us. We have already started investigating how this happened and we will review our processes to ensure that it does not happen again.”