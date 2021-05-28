Tyler mother sentenced 8 years after 3-year-old daughter’s drowning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler mother of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in a Chapel Hill pond in 2019 was sentenced eight years in prison after she entered a guilty plea on Friday.

Tiffany Snyder, 31, of Tyler, pleaded guilty in the 7th District Court to an injury to a child charge for her daughter, Madison William’s, death.

Williams disappeared from her home early on August 18. After nine hours, Smith County Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers found Williams dead in the water.

According to investigators, Williams had drowned. Sheriff Larry Smith said at the time Williams was known to walk between her mother and grandmother’s home.