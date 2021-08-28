Tyler municipal court now requiring masks to be worn in courtroom during jury selections, trials

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler’s Municipal Court is requiring masks to be worn in the courtroom during jury selections and trials.

The new mandate was issued as a result of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Smith County.

The mask requirements were also placed in compliance with the Emergency Orders from the Supreme Court of Texas which directed that judges take all reasonably necessary steps to avoid exposing court proceedings and participants to the threat of COVID-19.

Those who appear in the court for other matters will be encouraged, but not required to wear a mask. If a person coming to court does not have a mask, the court will provide one.

Enhanced cleaning methods and spacing in the courtroom were also put in place.

“We have seen the sharp spikes in numbers of people infected and seen the burden this has placed on the medical community,” said Associate Judge Jim Huggler. “Requiring masks inside the courtroom is a reasonably necessary step to protect the people in court and our community.”

Jurors who appear and refuse to wear a mask will have the option to reschedule for a later date or speak with the judge regarding their concerns.

The Tyler Municipal Court also will allow people to request to appear before the court remotely and other accommodations are offered.