TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the month of February, Tyler Municipal Court is offering a ‘Warrant Solution Program.’

The program allows any person with an outstanding warrant in the City of Tyler to voluntarily appear in court to request a payment plan with no risk of being arrested.

According to the Tyler Municipal Court, people eligible for the program will receive the following:

$50 reduction on each outstanding case and be allowed 14 days to make the initial down payment to establish a payment plan,

Or receive a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and an additional $25 reduction on each unadjudicated case if the entire balance is paid in full

If one is not able to pay the monthly installments, they will be offered the opportunity to go in front of a judge and explain their circumstances.

“As our community recovers from a variety of difficulties at the local and national level, the Tyler Municipal Court hopes to assist defendants in resolving their court business while complying with federal, state and local laws, policies and procedures,” said Presiding Judge Amy McCullough.

The program started on Feb. 1 and will be available until Feb. 28 and is not available to people who are arrested on outstanding warrants.

For more information about the program, contact the Tyler Municipal Court at 903-531-1266.