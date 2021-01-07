Tyler named one of America’s coolest towns to visit this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Rose Capital of America is earning nationwide respect and has now been named as one of the country’s coolest towns to visit in 2021.

Matador Network, an organization that views travel as “a transformative experience that enables us to find the humanity in each other,” released a list of 25 towns across the U.S. that they viewed as “the coolest to visit in 2021.”

Pasadena may have the Rose Bowl, but the rose capital of America is inarguably Tyler, Texas. This town about 100 miles from Dallas is a world apart from the Metroplex and is the odd city in America whose identity revolves around a flower. Matador Network

The article goes on to list several features of visiting Tyler:

Municipal Rose Garden

Rose Festival

Tyler State Park

Caddo Lake

Caldwell Zoo

Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q

Matador says that travel “has the power to connect, heal, and inspire us to plan new adventures that have a positive impact on the world.”