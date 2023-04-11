TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor the city’s commitment to “effective urban forest management,” a release said.

Tyler achieved this recognition by meeting the four requirements of the program by having:

A tree board or department

A tree care ordinance

An annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita

An Arbor Day observance and proclamation

Among the benefits trees have to the environment, they can also increase property values, reduce home cooling costs and contribute to the beautiful terrain of East Texas.

For more information on the Arbor Day Foundation and the Tree City USA program, click here.