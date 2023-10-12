TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler-born musician has made headlines after appearing on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Tanner Massey, 19, started singing at 11 years old. At 15, Massey joined Acapop! KIDS, a youth acapella group and performed in a music video. He released his first original single, “Break Me,” in June 2022.

His audition on The Voice was on Oct. 9.

After performing “Before You Go” by Louis Capaldi, three of the four the coaches turned their chairs: Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan.

Massey said, “I feel really, really good. I’ve never had an experience like this, but it’s been one of the most incredible experiences of my life.”

All four coaches had positive things to say about Massey, calling him a diamond in the rough and compared him to a younger version of Horan.

Ultimately, Massey chose Horan as his coach and said, “What I love most about Niall is just how much I can relate to him. We were both definitely young singers doing competitions at some point, and he just knows how to speak to me really well.”

Continue watching “The Voice” on NBC on Oct. 16 and 17 as they wrap up the last two nights of blind auditions.