KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Tyler native Jacob Watson is a U.S. amateur pool champion, at only 24 years old.

His love for pool started at a young age. He never imagined a game played at Kilgore’s “The Broken Stool,” would take him all over the world.

“No chance, I just thought it was a fun hobby that I could impress my friends at, impress my parents at,” says Jacob Watson.

Needless to say, he exceeded all expectations. Watson is used to overcoming adversity. He caught a bad break, six years in a row, until this year when he won the coveted Larry Hubbart Trophy.

“I don’t care about the cash prizes people win, I care about the gold and marble and the silver you get to look at when you walk in the door, because no one can take that from me,” says Watson.

Watson says he’s honored to represent East Texas, always keeping his foundation in his sight.

“Pool is a beautiful game and it accesses in places that’s a lot larger, East Texas is not that big so I try to bring pool to the map in East Texas, as much as possible,” says Watson.

As he gets bigger in the sport, Watson never forgets those who cheered for him from the beginning.

“It’s just great to have the support from all around, but thanks to the Broken Stool for sure for helping me get out there and having my back,” says Watson.

Watson is in no rush to gain fame, letting success come to him, which he believes is right on cue.

The next step for Watson is to compete in the U.S. Open Pool Championship against 255 world class players from all over the world.