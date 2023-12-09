TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler celebrated the reopening of a freshly renovated Pollard Park on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

The recently completed renovations include new and improved features like the following:

New basketball courts

Renovated tennis court and dedicated pickleball courts

New playground and inclusive playground features

Sidewalk connections throughout the park

New benches and picnic tables

New fenced dog area

Practice field and football field

Renovated restrooms and new art mural

Renovated parking lot

The renovations were funded by a grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation 2022 Driving Mobility and Accessibility on Public Lands program and the Keep Tyler Beautiful Park Capital Improvements fund.

For more information about Pollard Park visit Tyler Parks and Rec online.