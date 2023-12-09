TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler celebrated the reopening of a freshly renovated Pollard Park on Saturday.
The recently completed renovations include new and improved features like the following:
- New basketball courts
- Renovated tennis court and dedicated pickleball courts
- New playground and inclusive playground features
- Sidewalk connections throughout the park
- New benches and picnic tables
- New fenced dog area
- Practice field and football field
- Renovated restrooms and new art mural
- Renovated parking lot
The renovations were funded by a grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation 2022 Driving Mobility and Accessibility on Public Lands program and the Keep Tyler Beautiful Park Capital Improvements fund.
For more information about Pollard Park visit Tyler Parks and Rec online.