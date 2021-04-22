Tyler park reopens, receives new play equipment, new name after $714,000 renovation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lincoln Park received not only new upgrades, but a new name after a $714,000 renovation project by the city of Tyler.

City of Tyler leaders gathered to celebrate the renovations of Emmett J. Scott Park with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, April 22.

Emmett J. Scott Park, formerly known as Lincoln Park, received new playground equipment, picnic tables and a half-mile walking trail as well a full-court basketball court.

The park was renamed to Emmett J. Scott Park after the high school that was across the street. Councilwoman Shirley McKellar, District 3 of the city of Tyler, who was a former Emmett J. Scott High School alum herself, shared the history of why the name change was significant.

“One day the school board came to our principal and said they were going to close our school,” McKellar said. “…It was during the time of integration, and so we understood more students needed to mix and mingle.”

McKellar said that there were a lot of things that the building needed in order to be up to code so the school was eventually demolished.

A couple of the buildings are still left from the high school. McKellar said that Texas College are using the buildings.

The park was one of three park projects that have been completed in the north end of the city.

More than $1 million worth of improvements were made at Gassaway Park, Hillside Park and at Emmett J. Scott Park

