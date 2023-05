TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Splash pads across Tyler will be open for the 2023 season on Wednesday, according to Tyler Parks and Rec.

The following splash pads will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Bergfeld Park, stomp to activate pad near bench

P.T. Cole Park, push to activate pad near splash pad

Woldert Park/Glass Recreation Center, push to activate pad on the pedestal near splash pad

Officials said the Faulkner Park splash pad opening has been delayed due to repairs.