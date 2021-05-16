Tyler Parks, Keep Tyler Beautiful unveil 19 new murals at Hillside Park art wall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After months of a selection process and creating the pieces, local artists were able to display their work for the first time after the murals were unveiled at Hillside Park on Saturday morning.

19 panels were displayed and were created by 19 different artists.

Last year in 2020, the city of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful asked artists to submit their artwork and one of the artists was Josey Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said she was inspired by the things she experienced growing up in the neighborhood.

“It’s kind of like a full circle moment and I don’t know, just growing up here and getting to paint literally down the road so it’s been awesome,” Gonzalez said.

The designs will remain at Hillside Park until 2023.

Every two years a next round of artists will get the opportunity to display their work.

“I love all these paintings,” Gonzalez said “They are all so lively so it’s been a great opportunity to do this.”