TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas pastor is facing a third-degree felony charge after being accused of illegally using a food stamp card without the owner’s permission.

Denise Walker is now out of jail on bond. She has worked at A.D.D.I.C.T. Ministries for more than three decades. She says despite having her ups and downs over the years that this situation left her in shock.

For Pastor Denise Walker, her love of serving others is her life.

She said that she usually goes above and beyond, even getting groceries with food stamps to help the men in her ministry. But several months ago, one of those she was trying to help, allegedly reported to law enforcement that she used his food stamps without his permission, which lead to walker’s arrest last week.

“Continue to trust God. It’s crazy I just don’t even understand it, I’m serious I’m in total awe,” said Walker.

Despite being released from the Smith County Jail after posting bond, the pastor says she’s still trying to make sense of it all.

“I don’t even know which direction to go, I’m totally kind of tore up on the inside and doing everything not to cry, so I can be strong in the Lord,” said Walker.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says they received help in their investigation from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Pastor Walker was selected last year as the winner of KETK’s Remarkable Women contest.

Walker says she will leave the situation in God’s hands.

“I’m continuing to do ministry, I’m continuing to help people, I’m not going to stop serving God and doing the things he’s called me to do. So next things for me is to trust Him to the next place, the next level. I don’t know anything else to do but trust Him,” said Walker.

Pastor Walker’s court date is set for June 24. She is in the process of searching for an attorney and hopes community members will help.

KETK News has attempted to get in contact with the alleged victim of this case.

As of this writing, KETK News has not received a response.