TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has announced that their Assistant Chief, Russell Jacks, will retire from service on Friday, Aug. 5.

Assistant Chief Jacks has served with the department since the beginning of his career in August of 1993, nearly 29 years ago. According to the department, during his years of service, Jacks had the opportunity to work in the patrol, investigations, tactical and administrative divisions of the department. Prior to his promotions, he also worked as a patrol officer, bicycle patrol officer and as a youth crimes investigator.

By September of 2001, Jacks was promoted to the rank of sergeant, performing assignments in patrol, training and crimes against persons unit. Almost 10 years later, in April of 2011, he was promoted again to Lieutenant, where he was assigned to the patrol division as a shift commander, according to the department.

For more than 20 years, from 1995 to 2015, he also served as a member of the department’s SWAT team, serving on the sniper team, as a team leader and as the team commander, Tyler PD said in a press release. Because of his work with SWAT and close involvement in several high-threat incidents, Jacks has received numerous awards and commendations, including Medal of Valor awards, which is Tyler PD’s second-highest award, the East Texas Peace Officers Association Outstanding Peace Officer award and was recognized in 2012 as the Tyler PD supervisor of the year.

According to the department, Jacks received his Associate’s Degree from Kilgore College in 1991 and later a Bachelor’s Degree of Applied Arts and Sciences from Midwestern State University, graduating summa cum laude in 2013. He is also a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas/Leadership Command College and the 259th Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

“Assistant Chief Jacks would like to thank his family for their dedication and support over the course of his career. Likewise, he would like to thank the men and women, both past and present, of the Tyler Police Department for making Tyler PD and the City of Tyler such a wonderful place to live and work,” a press release from the department stated.