TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Detective John Ragland with the Tyler Police Department is retiring after 31 years of service with the department.

Detective Ragland started his career at the Tyler Police Department in February 1991. He worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, honor guard member, district investigator, crime victim’s liaison, crimes against persons detective and was on the sexual assault response team.

Ragland was also a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, polygraph examiner, wellness coordinator and was a member of the CALEA accreditation team. He was also on the SWAT team for eight years. He finished his career as a detective in the integrity unit.

Throughout his career, Detective Ragland has been awarder three Police Commendations, two Plain Clothes Officer of the Year awards, a Life Saving Award, a Certificate of Excellence and a Tyler Police Civic Achievement Award.

He also received two Hope awards from the East Texas Crisis Center and a Law Enforcement Commendation from the Sons of the American Revolution.