TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2.

Anyone planning on being on the road during the holiday weekend could notice an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic areas throughout the city.

Officers main focus during this time will be going towards speeding, seatbelt violations, running red lights, texting and driving while intoxicated.

“We will have additional officers on the road during the holiday weekend specifically to enforce traffic laws,” said Chief Jimmy Toler. “This deters drinking and driving, speeding, and distracted driving. It also increases public safety and keeps Tyler residents and visitors safer while attending New Year’s events and festivities.”

The Tyler Police Department received a Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEPs) grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, allowing officers to focus additional efforts on traffic enforcement to reduce fatalities, accidents and injuries in Tyler.

STEP grants pay for overtime activities by law enforcement to reduce speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, intersection traffic control violations, and enforcement of state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices.

In an emergency, call 911 and if you see suspicious activity, contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.