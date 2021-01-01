Law officers increasing traffic enforcement though New Year’s holiday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is stepping up traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday and continuing through the weekend.

“We will focus on specific high traffic crash areas,” said Andy Erbaugh, department information officer.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, running red lights, texting and driving while intoxicated.

The increased enforcement is being funded by a Step Grant aimed at reducing crashes in the city, Erbaugh said.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith urged people to “make good responsible decisions and don’t drink and drive. If your celebration includes the consumption of alcoholic beverages, please do so responsibly and have a designated driver.”

Smith said deputies will assisting other law enforcement agencies with traffic enforcement during the holiday period.