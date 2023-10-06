TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said on Friday they are investigating several incidents of a recent scam.

Officials said victims reported that in store aisles and parking lots, someone would drop cash and after they picked up the cash and put it in their wallet, the person would approach the victim and tell them it’s their money.

“Then, when the victim exposes their wallet, they or another suspect will steal the wallet or items from it,” officials said.

Police said it has also been reported that a suspect will drop cash by a register after they see someone has put their debit card in the machine. One suspect will then confront the victim about the money while another takes the debit card from the machine.

Reports have been made at Hobby Lobby and at the Walmarts on Highway 64 East and Highway 31 West. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tyler police at 903-531-1000.