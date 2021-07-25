Tyler PD investigating after ATM was broken into from local bank

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An ATM at Texas Bank and Trust was broken into at the corner of Old Jacksonville and Grande Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Officers located a vehicle a short distance away and found that the vehicle was stolen out of Henderson.

Andy Erbaugh, with the Tyler Police Department said the vehicle was apparently used by the driver to break into the ATM.

The Tyler Police Department will be investigating and KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51