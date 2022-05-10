TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department’s K9, Dino, is set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Dino’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Robin Sawyers of Bed Bath n’Bonz, Inc. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” He is set to receive the vest within the next eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,601 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.