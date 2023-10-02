TYLER, Texas (KETK) – John Thornhill, a Tyler Police Department lieutenant, recently graduated from the 287th session of the FBI National Academy.

The graduation ceremony took place on Sept. 14 after ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. The academy training was held on the United States Marine Corps Base in Quantico.

In Thornhill’s graduating class, he was accompanied by 191 other law enforcement officers from all across the country with members from four military organizations and three federal civilian organizations.