UPDATE: Tyler PD said the suspect in this case has been identified as 49-year-old Ronald Cunningham, of Tyler.

Officials said he has been contacted and issued a citation for criminal mischief.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is looking for the person responsible for vandalizing a church last Friday.

According to police, a man rode a bicycle to the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 1300 N. Border Ave. and graffitied the building.

Police describe the man as white, possibly with facial hair, wearing a raincoat with a traffic cone on his head. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Det. Lee at 903-531-1067.