UPDATE: Social media helps Tyler PD find family of non-verbal young man within minutes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With help from social media, the Tyler Police Department found the family of a non-verbal young man they found walking on the street.

According to Tyler PD, just after 7 p.m. today, the young man was found walking in the middle of Walton Road onto Frankston Highway.

Tyler PD posted his photo on Facebook, and there were over 1,000 shares of their original post in less than 20 minutes.

“UPDATE – his family has been found! You guys are so awesome! Thank you for all of the shares and comments that helped us find his Mom. Y’all rock!” Tyler PD said on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51