Tyler PD searching for missing 21-year-old man

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old Tyler man who has not been seen for nearly one week.

Marcus Daniel Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 23 at the Palomar Apartment complex on Old Jacksonville Highway.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with an orange and white graphic on the front and blue jean shorts.

Investigators are unsure if he left in a car or on foot. Any information on his whereabouts should be directed to Det. Molina at 903-531-1097.

