UPDATE: Tyler police said the boy was found safe.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing nine year-old boy.

According to a release, Tyler PD is looking for Jordan Pickett, 9, who has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds and is 4’11. Pickett reportedly went missing on Thursday at around 3:45 p.m. after jumping out of a family member’s car at an apartment complex on 420 S. Fleishel Ave.

He left in an unknown direction on foot and officials said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with a lime green lining, a black uniform shirt and khaki pants.

Officers have reportedly searched the area but have not been able to locate Jordan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.