TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Tyler PD said they are seeking information on an SUV that is believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run Monday night.

Officials said they responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash around 9:50 p.m. on E Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Haynie Avenue.

At the scene, authorities said the officers found a man severely injured in the roadway and he was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“The vehicle that struck the victim left the scene,” officials said. “The suspect vehicle is believed to be a maroon or burgundy Yukon or Tahoe that will likely have front end damage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.