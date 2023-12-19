TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler PD has announced they will increase traffic enforcement during the holiday season in high traffic crash areas.

According to Tyler PD, this effort began on Dec. 16 and will run through Jan. 2. They will reportedly focus their “enforcement efforts to deter speeding, seatbelt violations, running red lights, texting, and driving while intoxicated throughout the city.”

The Tyler Police Department received a Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs grant from TxDOT, that will pay for overtime and allow law enforcement to reprimand traffic violations in an effort to reduce accidents and fatalities.

“We will have additional officers on the road during the holiday weekend specifically to enforce traffic laws,” said Chief Jimmy Toler. “This deters drinking and driving, speeding, and distracted driving. It also increases public safety and keeps Tyler residents and visitors safer while attending New Year’s events and festivities.”

Tyler PD reminded people if they drink any amount of alcohol during the holiday season, never get behind the wheel. Instead find alternatives, including a designated sober driver, rideshare services or taxi, public transportation, stay put or call a friend or family member. They also encourage people to warn others who have been drinking to seek an alternative way home, rather than driving themselves.

“We all play a part in helping keep our roads safe,” Tyler PD said.