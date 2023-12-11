UPDATE: The “suspicious property condition investigation” has been determined by Tyler PD to pose no real danger, and Loop 323 has been reopened.

Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the item was an empty safe that was open with wires exposed that were likely connected to the keypad before the safe was pried open.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler PD said that part of Loop 323 will be shut down on Monday as they are investigating what they say is a suspicious property condition.

According to officials, Tyler police and fire responded to a call of a suspicious property condition around 11:30 a.m. in the Whataburger parking lot located at 345 SSW Loop 323.

“At this time we ask that all vehicle and pedestrian traffic avoid this area,” officials with police said. “Loop 323 may be shut down briefly between Hwy 64 W and Hwy 31 W.”

Authorities have confirmed that the bomb squad is on the scene.