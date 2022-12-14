TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is set to purchase a 3D laser scanning system to document, reconstruct and analyze crime scenes and vehicle crash sites after accepting a donation from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

The city council agreed on Wednesday to accept a $54,583.49 donation from the DA’s office to be used towards purchasing a Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner from Collision and Crime Forensic Solutions.

The scanner’s technology allows investigators to digitally document a scene and get precise evidence that can be analyzed and presented as scientific evidence in court. The software is then able to integrate video, audio and photographs to create diagrams and animations to reconstruct a scene and develop courtroom presentations.

Investigators currently use hand measurements, a station device to measure distances and angles and call on the Texas Rangers for assistance.

“We did our research, looked at it and watched it in use,” Lt. Donald Shafer said. “This will move our department forward. It is cutting edge technology that will significantly enhance major accident and major crime scene investigations.”

The scanner costs a total of $109,166.98, and apart from the DA office’s donation, other funding came in the amount of $33,765 from the U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant and the city said the remaining $20,819.49 will be funded through asset forfeiture dollars.

Officials said the scanner sits on top of a collapsible tripod, is compact, lightweights, functions in all environments and is easily transported in a backpack.

The purchase covers training and 24-hour lifetime technical support from the manufacturer.