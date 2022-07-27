TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler City Council has approved a resolution permitting the Tyler Police Department to apply for and accept (if selected) a grant for funding from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) not to exceed $34,000.

Funding will be utilized to purchase equipment for Tyler PD to support crime scene investigations. The department will pursue a grant request to the DOJ under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) for the fiscal year of 2022-2023. Funding will be used to purchase a Lieca Laser Scanner and all the accessories associated with forensic investigations. The laser scanner can be used to reconstruct 3D crime scenes.

‘With this additional equipment, our forensic investigators will have the ability to develop more timely scene diagrams and presentations with more precise and accurate measurements. This gives the officers the ability to capture crime scene evidence faster, more safely and in greater detail to create digital representations of incidents. It also provides a better way of gathering deliverables for court officials with the possibility of bringing more cases to justice.’ Jimmy Toler – Police Chief

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. The JAG program provides states and units of of local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution and court programs, prevention and education programs, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, crime victim and witness initiatives, and planning, evaluation and technology improvement programs.