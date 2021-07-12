Tyler PD unveils new patrol boat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department unveiled a new addition to their fleet, working to ensure the safety of those setting sail on local waters.

TPD presented their new patrol boat Monday afternoon. Its maiden voyage was on Lake Tyler on the Fourth of July weekend. Eight officers trained by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will continue to patrol on weekends, holidays and around large crowds.

The officers will be on the water to ensure people are operating their boats safely and are carrying all the proper equipment to keep everyone safe.

Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said that previously, Tyler PD did not have a presence on the water.

“There are some other law enforcement out on the water, but we never had a presence out there,” Erbaugh said. “That’s why we got it– basically for safety and so that people can enjoy the lake even more because it’s safer for them out there.”

The boat also means more security for those living on Lake Tyler.

It was donated to the PD by the city’s water department and has now been equipped with a new siren, police lights and radio.

