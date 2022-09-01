TYLER, Texas (KETK) — K9 Dino, with the Tyler Police Department, received a bullet and stab protective vest from a “charitable donation” from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit organization.

Dino’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Robin Sawyers of Bed Bath n’ Bonz, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., said they have a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

The body armor is U.S. made, custom-fitted and NIJ-certified. They have provided more than 4,700 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.