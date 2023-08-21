TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Department of Labor (DOL) filed a lawsuit on Friday against Tyler Pipe Company alleging violations of federal whistleblower protections.

According to the complaint, the company is accused of firing an employee in October 2022 for requesting a respirator while operating a five-story furnace that melts different types of metal into liquids.

“Tyler Pipe fit tested Complainant for a respirator but did not subsequently provide him with one,” the lawsuit said. “During his first week, Complainant started coughing up black phlegm, his throat and tongue would burn, and he began having breathing problems due to excessive smoke and fumes from the cupola. He notified Sturgeon but nothing changed, and he was not provided a respirator.”

After not receiving a respirator, the lawsuit said the man went to the dispensary room and picked up a respirator himself.

He wore the respirator for the next week until the lawsuit said the safety supervisor saw him wearing it and “immediately became very upset; he rudely admonished the Complainant in front of his co-workers for wearing the respirator and demanded that he take it off immediately.”

According to the lawsuit, he told the safety supervisor he did not feel safe doing his job without it and was pulled into a meeting the next day where he was told he would not be allowed to wear a respirator.

“Due to the hostility expressed during the beginning of the meeting, Complainant discreetly started recording the meeting,” the lawsuit said.

The federal complaint said the man was told in the meeting that he could not use a respirator and that he was safe. He was allegedly told Tyler Pipe has an entire hygiene department with testing based on a “tried and proven procedure.”

“He also explained that Complainant could not use the respirator because cost was a

factor,” the lawsuit said. “He also asked if an air quality test had been conducted during the cleaning of the runners, but the supervisors did not provide an answer or any reassurance.”

After the meeting, the complaint said he was assigned to shovel gravel for the day before going home for the weekend at the end of his shift. On Monday, his employment was terminated.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) opened an investigation into the company after learning of the alleged retaliation, and the DOL said in a statement that OSHA investigators with the Whistleblower’s Protection Program found the company violated federal protections by terminating the employee who exercised their protected rights to request protective equipment.

“Every worker is empowered with the right to speak up if they are concerned about their safety or that of others,” OSHA Regional Administrator Eric S. Harbin in Dallas said. “Rather than fulfilling their responsibility to provide a safe and healthy workplace, Tyler Pipe Company terminated an employee who raised safety concerns and that is unacceptable.”